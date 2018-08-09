Morning top 5: Ryanair goes to court; low risk threshold for alcohol; and Cork city car ban

Ryanair will go to a Dutch court later to try to stop pilots in The Netherlands joining 24-hour strike action alongside colleagues in four other countries on Friday.

The Dutch pilots announced on Wednesday they would walk off the job, after their union said efforts to negotiate a collective labour agreement had failed.

Ryanair has now cancelled hundreds of flights with up to 25,000 passengers affected.

The US has introduced new sanctions on Russia over the nerve agent attack on a former spy in Salisbury.

The US State Department claims Moscow violated international law by poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with Novichok in March.

NBC reports a senior official as saying the initial sanctions will be a ban on granting licences to export sensitive national security goods to Russia.

A survey of drink prices shows men can buy health-damaging amounts of alcohol for less than €9, and women for less than €6.

The findings are part of research by campaign group Alcohol Action Ireland.

It says highly sophisticated pricing model ensures alcohol affordability is universal throughout urban, regional or rural Ireland.

Private cars and trucks will be routed away from Patrick's Street in Cork city to make way for buses from Thursday afternoon.

The scheme was introduced earlier in the year but suspended following widespread criticism.

Bus Éireann and Transport for Ireland (TFI) are introducing promotional fares to travel by bus into the city for €1.

Oscar-winning director and screenwriter, Neil Jordan is to donate material from his film-making career to the National Library of Ireland later.

His work includes films such as Michael Collins, Breakfast on Pluto and the Crying Game - for which he won an Academy Award.

He is donating film scripts, storyboards and personal correspondence with artistic collaborators and political figures.