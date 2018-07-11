Morning top 5: Ryanair and unions to meet today; Two-day NATO summit begins; British royals visit Dublin sights

Unions and management at Ryanair are set to meet today in an effort to break the deadlock over tomorrow's planned pilot strike.

The two sides will have talks at Dublin Airport around lunchtime.

The airline claims only flights to the UK will be affected and says passengers that haven't been of informed of cancellations can assume their flight will go ahead.

The action by up to 100 pilots based in Dublin is set to go ahead – and the airline has said only flights to the UK will be affected.

***

The US president is warning his European allies that he will be taking a tough stance on their NATO contributions.

Donald Trump is in Brussels for a two-day summit of NATO leaders.

Yesterday, he warned that the US is “spending many times more” than its allies on defence – and claimed the US is losing $151bn in trade with the EU.

European Commission President Donald Tusk warned that the US “doesn’t have and won’t have a better ally than EU.”

***

Overcrowding and delays in hospital admissions will be back on the agenda later this morning.

Representatives of the medical profession will give feedback about the hospital overcrowding crisis to Oireachtas Health Committee.

Ahead of the meeting, the chair of the committee Michael Harty said the normal summer reduction in waiting times is not as noticeable this year.

He said those working on the frontline can provide an insight the some of the financial problems facing the service.

***

Facebook has been handed the maximum £500,000 fine over the Cambridge Analytica data protection scandal.

The UKs information commissioner announced the fine as her office continues to investigate the issue.

Data relating to tens of millions of users was improperly shared with the British political analysis firm.

The fine is the largest the UK information commissioner can hand down – as the scandal took place before new EU data protection laws that allow much larger fines came into force.

***

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will today visit Croke Park, Trinity College and Áras an Uachtaráin.

It is second day of their visit to Ireland.

Some 300 people attended a summer party in their honour at the British Ambassador's residence in Glencairn, south Dublin last night.

Mary Robinson, Ibrahim Halawa and Brian O’Driscoll were among the guests at the invite-only party.