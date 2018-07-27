Morning top 5: Reform of rape law; Greek wildfires 'deliberate'; North Korea remains returned to US

The body in charge of reviewing the law is asking whether someone should be charged with rape for not making sure that their partner consents.

The Law Reform Commission is asking for the public's view on the issue as it looks at a range of reform options.

The commission is also examining the related issue of self-induced intoxication.

****

Authorities in Greece say they believe wildfires that killed at least 83 people was started deliberately.

Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas said satellite image analysis and ground inspections suggest the fire that broke out on Monday was set deliberately.

Searches are continuing for dozens of people still missing in a resort areas near Athens.

****

North Korea has returned the remains of what are believed to be US servicemen killed during the Korean War in the 1950s.

A US military plane made a rare trip from an American base in South Korea to a coastal city in the North to retrieve them.

It follows through on a promise Kim Jong Un made to US President Donald Trump when they met last month.

****

The longest 'blood moon' lunar eclipse of this century will take place tonight.

The full moon will pass through the shadow of the Earth and for 103 minutes the moon will turn blood red and ochre.

No equipment is needed to view the eclipse, however binoculars will give a closer view of it.

****

Up to 270 Lloyds Pharmacy workers will stage a strike in Dublin today.

The action will be the seventh strike by the workers but it is the first time workers from 40 different stores attend one picket.

The workers dispute centres on pay, conditions, job security and recognition of their trade union.