Morning top 5: Post mortem to be carried out on body found during Jastine Valdez search; appeal for witnesses after brawl on M50

A post mortem is due to be carried out on the body found in South Dublin as part of the search for Jastine Valdez.

Last night, gardaí issued a fresh appeal for information on the 24-year-old's abduction.

A father-of-two - who was a suspect in her abduction was shot dead - by gardaí on Sunday evening.

***

The Health Minister says he thought Ireland had come further as a country when it comes to mental health.

It follows claims from the No side in the Eighth Amendment referendum campaign that allowing abortion after 12 weeks when there's a serious risk to mental health is a tenuous ground for termination.

Minister Simon Harris rejects that idea, saying "anytime we want to talk about women's bodies and crisis pregnancy we go back to stigmatising mental health".

Meanwhile, the No side has said politicians shouldn't be trusted when it comes to abortion.

Yesterday. the Love Both group handed a blank cheque into government buildings saying that's what people would be giving politicians if they vote for repeal.

***

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fight on Dublin's M50 that brought rush hour traffic to a crawl.

The brawl broke out after two cars pulled up near the Red Cow junction and a number of men started fighting.

The altercation left one man in hospital, while another refused medical treatment at the scene.

Gardaí hope to hear from passing drivers who have dash-cam footage of the incident.

***

A Catholic Archbishop has been found guilty by an Australian court of covering up child sex abuse.

Adelaide's Archbishop Philip Wilson is the most senior cleric in the world to be convicted of the offence.

The 67-year-old was found to have covered up abuse by paedophile priest James Fletcher in New South Wales in the 1970s.

Wilson faces a maximum of two years in prison, and has issued a statement to say he's considering his legal options.

***

Today marks the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

22 people were killed by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert on 22nd May last year.

A memorial service will take place at Manchester Cathedral and a vigil will be held in the city centre.