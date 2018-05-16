Morning top 5: PAC to hear from Vicky Phelan; North Korea threatens to call off Trump summit

Vicky Phelan is due to give evidence before the Public Accounts Committee today, as it examines the Cervical Check scandal.

The committee will also hear from Stephen Teap, whose late wife was one of the women where a screening also 'produced a false negative result'.

Meanwhile, HSE executives and officials from the Department of Health are due to appear before a hearing of the Oireachtas Health Committee.

Yesterday, it emerged that Dr Gabriel Scally - who is leading a scoping inquiry into the controversy - believes the Oireachtas committees could slow down his work.

***

An historic meeting between the leaders of the US and North Korea has been thrown into doubt.

Pyongyang says it might not take part if talks are "one-sided" where it is pressured to give up its nuclear weapons.

Earlier, it suspended discussions with South Korea over what it calls "provocative" military drills being carried out with the US.

***

Seven beaches across the country have failed to meet minimum standards for water quality.

Five of the seven beaches labelled as 'poor' by the Environmental Protection Agency are in Dublin, with Sandymount Strand new to the list alongside Merrion Strand, Loughshinny, Portrane and Rush South.

The other two beaches that failed to meet minimum standards are Ballyloughane in Galway City and Clifden in County Galway.

***

The Irish playwright Tom Murphy has died at the age of 83.

The Galway man was associated with the Druid Theatre, and is known for works including A Whistle in the Dark and Bailegangaire.

President Michael D. Higgins has been paying tribute, saying that Tom Murphy's contribution to Irish theatre is immeasurable and outstanding.

***

A volcano on Hawaii has started spewing out more ash.

The US Geological Survey has now increased the warning level from orange to red.

It says activity at a vent on Kilauea has sent debris 12,000 feet above sea level.