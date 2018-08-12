Morning top 5: Omagh anniversary; Emergency Department cover; and Manchester shooting

The victims of the Omagh bombing will be remembered Sunday, 20 years on since the atrocity.

Twenty-nine people died in the attack, including a woman pregnant with twins.

A memorial service will take place in the Co Tryone town later.

****

Nine of the country's 29 Emergency Departments do not have Emergency Consultant cover.

Fianna Fáil is warning that this cannot be best patient safety practice.

Kerry General Hospital, the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, and Wexford General Hospital are among the facilities impacted according to the party.

****

Ten people are in hospital after a shooting in the British city of Manchester.

Armed police were called to the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning

The victims are suffering injuries ranging from minor to major.

****

A US airline employee who stole an empty plane from an airport and crashed it has been described by police as "suicidal".

He has been identified as 29-year-old Richard Russell, who helped direct aircraft to gates.

Officials believed the crash in Seattle was caused by "doing stunts in the air or lack of flying skills".

****

A new survey shows 100 UK constituencies that voted to leave the EU have switched support to Remain.

The Observer newspaper reports the findings could have a major impact on crucial Brexit battles in the UK parliament later this year.

The research was carried out by a consumer analytics company among 15,000 voters.