Morning top 5: O'Brien warns trolley figures could hit 1,000; Woman due in court over Foxrock body; Fresh hopes for Brexit breakthrough

Hospital consultants are warning that the country’s public hospitals are in a state of crisis.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (ICHA) has welcomed an interview with former HSE director general Tony O'Brien in the Sunday Business Post this morning.

In the interview, Mr O’Brien warns that it is "entirely possible" that the number of people left waiting on trolleys this winter will hit 1,000.

He warns that without "significant moves" to tackle recruitment and retention issues among consultants there will be an "existential crisis" in hospital capacity.

***

A woman is due in court this morning charged in connection with the discovery of a man's ‘mutilated’ body in south Dublin.

The remains were discovered at a house in Foxrock three nights ago.

The victim was in his 20s and is believed to have been originally from Africa.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested on Friday. She is due to appear before a special sitting of Dublin District Court at 9:30 this morning.

***

Meanwhile, a 20 year-old man is due to be charged in court this morning in connection with the death of David Boland in County Kildare.

The 34 year-old died after being stabbed on Duke Street in Athy in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Two men in their twenties were arrested in connection with the investigation however one was released without charge.

The second man is expected to appear before Naas District Court at 9:30am this morning.

***

There are fresh hopes for a breakthrough in Brexit talks this week.

The Sunday Times reports that a deal keeping the entire UK within a customs union for a time after the official Brexit date is close.

The paper reports that the EU is now willing to include the “bare bones” of the arrangement within the Withdrawal agreement – something it has previously warned was not legally possible.

The deal is dependent on the UK signing up to a Northern Ireland specific backstop – that would come in to force in case the wider agreement breaks down in later years.

***

The former US Vice President Joe Biden has warned voters that they are in the middle of a battle for the soul of their country.

Mr Biden has been out on the campaign trail ahead of Tuesday’s crucial mid-term elections.

He said the vote marks an opportunity to “choose hope over fear, choose unity over division, choose our allies over our enemies and choose truth over lies.”

Opinion polls give Democrats a strong chance of taking the 23 extra seats they need for a majority in the House of Representatives, however the Republicans are predicted to keep their Senate majority.