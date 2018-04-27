Morning top 5: North and South Korean leaders meet for historic summit; student loan scheme 'off the table'

Kim Jong-Un has become the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea since 1953.

President Moon Jae-In met Mr Kim at the border and they shook hands ahead of talks.

Their historic meeting will focus on the North's recent indications it could be willing to give up its nuclear weapons.

***

The Taoiseach says Britain's red lines are the only barrier to a close relationship between the EU and UK after Brexit.

Leo Varadkar made the comments in a "Future of Europe" lecture in Brussels last night.

He also said "real and solid" progress on the border issue must be made by June before negotiations can move on.

***

Bill Cosby is facing a prison sentence of up to 30 years after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault.

The US comedian has been convicted of drugging and molesting a woman at his home 14 years ago.

It's the second time the 80-year-old went on trial, after a jury failed to reach a verdict last June.

***

It seems the Government has scrapped plans for a student loan scheme.

Junior Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor has told students it is "off the table" while the current Government's in place.

Opponents of the "study now, pay later" system say it would heap thousands of Euro of debt on students.

***

The Agriculture Minister has announced the extension of the fodder import scheme by one week.

The extension is to help farmers who are still having difficulty getting enough animal feed for their livestock.

Imports from the UK to address the shortage were due to stop on Monday - but the scheme will now continue until Monday May 7th.