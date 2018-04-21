Morning top 5: North Korea to end missile tests; Jo Jo Dullard's sister dies; and Taoiseach launches FG Eighth Amendment campaign

The US President Donald Trump says great progress is being made after North Korea announced it is suspending nuclear and missile tests.

The country's official news agency says Pyongyang is trying to shift its national focus and improve its economy.

Leader Kim Jong Un is also planning to close its nuclear test site ahead of negotiations with South Korea and the United States.

****

A woman who spent over two decades searching for her missing sister in Kilkenny has died.

Mary Phelan spent 22 years trying to find information surrounding the disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard.

Ms Dullard was 21 when she went missing in 1995.

****

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it is incumbent on people who want a Yes vote in the abortion referendum to get out there and make the case to voters.

Mr Varadkar will on Saturday launch the campaign for Fine Gael members who want the Eighth Amendment to be repealed.

He is to address an event at Dublin's Smock Alley Theatre.

****

A woman has been rescued by emergency services after falling from cliffs on Dublin's Howth Head.

A Coast Guard Cliff Rescue Team searched an area near Balscadden after the alarm was raised on Friday afternoon.

The woman in her 40s was located and transferred to a stretcher before being brought to the top of the cliff.

****

Actress Natalie Portman has defended her decision not to attend a Jewish awards ceremony.

The 36-year-old said she can be critical of Israel's leadership without boycotting the whole country.

She snubbed the Genesis Prize, which has led to calls for her to be stripped of her Israeli citizenship.