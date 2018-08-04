Morning top 5: North Korea 'hasn't stopped' missile programme; Ireland to face Spain in Hockey World Cup semi-final

The Department of Justice last night described the death of a transgender woman in a direct provision centre in Galway as unexplained.

The woman is believed to be from Africa.

The exact circumstances of the woman's death are unclear, but the Department of Justice confirmed she fell ill at the direct provision centre.

***

North Korea has not stopped its nuclear and missile programmes and is violating United Nations sanctions, according to a new report.

A summary of a report by experts monitoring UN sanctions against the country was sent to the Security Council last night

It's also discovered Pyongyang is violating sanctions by transferring coal at sea - and flouting an arms embargo as well as financial sanctions.

***

Irish holidaymakers heading to Europe could face further record temperatures today as a near-record temperatures continue to affect Spain and Portugal.

A red weather warning is in place in parts of both countries, where temperatures are forecast to reach up to 47 degrees Celsius.

The highest recorded temperature on the continent was 48 degrees in Athens in 1977.

***

Tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform in Croke Park as part of the World Meeting of Families.

The performance will coincide with the visit of Pope Francis on Saturday August 25th.

Mr Bocelli said singing before the pontiff "is a privilege for our soul" and an "honour".

***

The Irish women's team is preparing for the semi-final of the Hockey World Cup this afternoon.

They'll take on Spain at London's Olympic Park.

The winner will play the Netherlands or Australia in the final, with those two teams also meeting this afternoon.