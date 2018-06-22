Morning top 5: New tariffs on US goods come into force; Report highlights migrant failures; Trump defends wife’s jacket

New EU tariffs on US goods come into force from today.

It comes after President Trump imposed duties on European steel and aluminium products.

Europe is putting a 25% import tax on products including Harley Davidson motorbikes, Levi jeans, bourbon whiskey and orange juice.

The budding trade war has already rattled global markets - but EU policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc has no choice but to “protect its interests.”

***

A new report is warning that the government has failed to live up to its promises regarding its response to the EU refugee crisis.

In 2015, Ireland committed to relocating 4,000 refugees rescued from the Mediterranean.

However Ireland still will not have reached that target by next year, according to the Jesuit Refugee Service.

Meanwhile, the EU as a whole promised to relocate 160,000 people - but only one in five of that number has been housed so far.

***

Donald Trump has defended his wife for wearing a jacket with the slogan "I really don't care, do you?" on her way to a child migrant centre in Texas.

Melania Trump wore the jacket on her way to the Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland but it was removed and not seen again once she disembarked in Texas.

The trip came after criticism of the administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

The US president tweeted that the slogan refers to Mrs Trump’s attitude to what he called the 'Fake News Media.'

***

A two-hour work stoppage by staff at one of the country's biggest pharmacy chains takes place this morning.

More than 200 members of the Mandate union are seeking talks with management at Lloyds Pharmacy, over pay and conditions.

The action will affect 34 stores in Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford, Westmeath and Sligo.

Mandate spokesperson Gerry Light says the company can well afford to improve staff pay and conditions - is refusing to engage with his members.

***

Gardaí are continuing to examine a number of properties in the greater Cork area as part of the Mikolaj Wilk murder investigation.

The 35-year-old was murdered at his home in Ballincollig on the 10th of June.

Gardaí raided six homes and a commercial property yesterday.

Nine vehicles that were seized during the searches are being technically examined.