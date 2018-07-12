Morning top 5: New reports shine light on homeless crisis; Night of violence across the North; Ryanair pilots begin strike

Three new housing reports are due to be published today.

Focus Ireland will warn that it supported a record number of people in homelessness this year, as the number of homeless families continues to increase.

Alone is warning that older people are at risk of falling behind on their rents as they age.

Finally, the Government will publish an update on its efforts to build student accommodation.

It is going to claim that almost 3,000 beds have been added since last year, but critics say they are too expensive.

***

Emergency services dealt with a night of violence across the North last night ahead of today's annual 12th of July celebrations.

A bus was hijacked and set on fire by masked men in County Down. There were passengers on board at the time, but no one was injured.

Meanwhile in Belfast police discovered a viable pipe bomb, following reports of an explosion.

The main northern political parties have issued a joint appeal for calm as the PSNI urge community leaders to discourage any illegal activity.

***

Ryanair pilots are on strike this morning.

The airline has cancelled 30 of 290 scheduled flights - but has already alerted some 5,000 affected customers.

Last-ditch talks to avoid the strike broke up without any substantive progress yesterday evening.

Bernard Harbour from trade union Fórsa says the talks were promising, but they just ran out of time.

***

British Government plans for leaving the EU are to be presented to their Parliament today.

The details are contained in a White Paper agreed by Theresa May's Cabinet last weekend.

Brexit secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson both resigned in the days following the meeting.

Mr Davis' replacement Dominic Raab has insisted the plans will stay true to the referendum result, taking the UK out of the single market.

***

US President Donald Trump is set to travel to the UK today following his NATO summit meeting in Brussels.

Tight security is in place, with huge demonstrations expected against his visit.

President Trump will be the guest of honour this evening at a dinner hosted by British Prime Minister Theresa May this evening.

He has spent the last two days at the NATO summit in Brussels, where he suggested the UK is in turmoil over “Brexit” and declared Germany a "captive" of Russia.