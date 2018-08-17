Morning top 5: National average rent now more than €1,300; fresh talks on Ryanair dispute to get under way

The national average monthly rent is now more than €1,300 - €274 per month higher than the 2008 peak.

The latest quarterly report from Daft.ie says rents rose 12.4% in the year to the end of June.

In Dublin, the average rent is €1,936 - that's one third higher than at the previous peak a decade ago.

Housing activists occupying a vacant property in Dublin’s north inner city have been ordered to leave by 8am this morning.

The group took over the house last week to highlight their concerns at the homeless crisis.

The High Court yesterday granted the owner an injunction against the occupation of the property and six other adjoining buildings.

A fourth day of talks get under way this morning to try and resolve the Ryanair dispute.

Representatives from the airline and the Fórsa trade union are back at the negotiating table after failing to reach a deal during three days of talks earlier this week.

The row over issues such as base transfers and seniority has led to five days of strike action by some Irish-based Ryanair pilots.

The Italian government is demanding the company which ran the collapsed motorway bridge in Genoa pays for it to be rebuilt.

At least 38 people are known to have died in the collapse, and all of the victims will have a state funeral tomorrow.

The company which maintained the bridge has said it made regular, thorough safety checks.

US presidents have been among those paying tribute to Aretha Franklin, who has died aged 76.

Barack Obama - whose inauguration she sang at - has described her as "divine and unmatched".

Donald Trump, meanwhile, says her voice was a gift from God.