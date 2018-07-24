Morning top 5: At least 20 dead as forest fires rage near Athens; Dublin-based Ryanair pilots begin third strike day

Greece has declared a state of emergency as forest fires rage near the capital Athens.

At least 20 people have died and more than 50 are injured.

The worst affected area appears to be the seaside town of Mati, and authorities are requesting assistance from the EU.

***

Dublin-based pilots at Ryanair are to stage a third one-day strike today.

16 flights between the UK and Ireland have been cancelled as a result of today's strike.

The Fórsa trade union says the pilots are continuing to seek a fair and transparent method to govern base transfers.

A disputes committee at the union will meet tomorrow to consider further industrial action.

***

The Cabinet will this morning consider a bill to increase the penalties for repeat sex offenders.

The bill will introduce tougher minimum sentences and penalties for those convicted of multiple sex crimes.

It would instruct the court to set the minimum sentence at three quarters of what the maximum jail time is.

However, judges would have the power to ignore that guidance if they felt it was disproportionate to the case.

***

Freddie Thompson will find out later this morning if he has been found guilty of murder.

The 36-year-old from Loreto Road in Maryland, Dublin 8 is accused of murdering David Douglas at a shoe shop in Dublin city in July 2016.

Mr Douglas was shot dead when a lone gunman entered the shop where he was working with his daughter and opened fire.

***

The Tánaiste has criticised the British Prime Minister's view that the North cannot be treated differently to the rest of the UK during Brexit negotiations.

Simon Coveney was speaking at the MacGill Summer School in Donegal last night, where he said progress on the Irish issue has been slower than they wanted.

He also accused the UK of "negotiating with itself" rather than the EU, highlighting divisions among the British cabinet.