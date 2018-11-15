Morning top 5: May to pitch Brexit plan to UK Parliament; Stormy Daniels' lawyer arrested; Elton John stars in John Lewis ad

The British Prime Minister will launch her attempt to sell the draft Brexit Withdrawal Agreement approved by her Cabinet to the House of Commons today.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed the 585 page withdrawal agreement, but Theresa May faces a huge fight to get it signed off on by politicians.

Hard-line Brexiteers, the DUP and many Remainers have voiced anger at the plan – arguing that the UK will have to follow EU regulations without a say in writing them.

Mr Varadkar said the deal offers a “satisfactory outcome” on Irish priorities – including protecting the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area.

***

An Oireachtas report on childhood obesity is calling for new planning regulations to prevent fast food outlets opening near schools.

The Children's Committee is also calling for a ban on vending machines in schools, stricter controls on junk food advertising and an audit to find out which schools need better sports facilities.

The report made a total of 20 recommendations for tackling the problem – including making Home Economics to be a compulsory subject for Junior cycle students.

It found that action is required to tackle obesity among children from lower income areas – and calls for a study to identify 'obesity hotspots' and areas suffering food poverty.

***

A lawyer representing the adult film actress Stormy Daniels has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Michael Avenatti is a vocal opponent of US President Donald Trump and has represented the porn star in her attempt to reverse a confidentiality agreement over her alleged affair with the Mr Trump in 2006.

A police spokesman gave no details on the identity of Mr Avenatti’s accuser – but said she had visible injuries.

The lawyer strongly denied the claim as he was bailed from a police station in Los Angeles.

***

Sir Elton John is the star of this year's long awaited John Lewis Christmas advert.

It's called The Boy and the Piano - and uses his hit 'Your Song' as the soundtrack while looking back at his life and career.

Part of the singer's fee is going to charity - and the retailer says speculation it paid him almost €6m is "wildly inaccurate."

The singer is soon embarking on major farewell tour around the world.

***

Toxic is the 2018 Word of the Year according to The Oxford English Dictionary.

It says the word's taken on new meanings and has cropped up in many of the year's biggest debates.

The phrase 'Toxic masculinity' has been used in the context of the Me Too movement.

The political atmosphere regarding Brexit, and the US Mid-Term elections have also been called toxic.