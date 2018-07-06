Morning top 5: Man due in court over Cameron Reilly murder; Thai diver dies in rescue attempt; Japan executes seven members of terror cult

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in court this morning in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly in County Louth.

The body of the first-year Dundalk Institute of Technology student was discovered on land off the Ardee Road in Dunleer on 26th May.

A post-mortem examination revealed that he was strangled to death.

An 18-year-old was arrested yesterday in connection with the investigation. He is due to appear before Drogheda District Court at 10am.

A Thai diver has died during the rescue operation of 12 boys and their football coach who remain trapped in a flooded cave complex.

Officials said the former Navy SEAL had been returning from inside the waterlogged cave when his oxygen supplies ran out.

Samarn Gunan had been working as a volunteer and was placing oxygen tanks along a potential exit route.

The group has been trapped underground in Chiang Rai for nearly two weeks.

Seven members of a Japanese cult responsible for a deadly nerve agent attack on Tokyo's underground in 1995 has been executed.

The group’s leader Shoko Asahara was among those hanged on Friday – two decades after 13 people were murdered and more than 6,000 others injured in what remains Japan’s deadliest terror attack.

The hangings are the largest simultaneous execution in Japan since 1911, when 11 people were hanged for plotting to assassinate the emperor.

In total, 12 followers had been on death row with Asahara after members of the cult punctured plastic bags to release sarin nerve gas inside train carriages in five co-ordinated attacks.

A nationwide hosepipe ban comes into force this morning.

Irish Water says supplies remain dangerously low and it could take months for levels in rivers and lakes to return to normal.

Most of the country is in the grip of drought, with temperatures set to rise over the weekend.

The utility is warning that the water restrictions could stay in place for months.

A referendum to delete the reference to a woman's place in the home from the Constitution has been welcomed by the National Women's Council.

The cabinet approved plans for the vote to delete Article 41.2 yesterday.

It's due to take place in October.

NWCI director Orla O'Connor said the language in the article is sexist and outdated.