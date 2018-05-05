Morning top 5: Man dies in Mayo plane crash; HSE has contacted 196 women affected by cervical scandal; Gardaí investigating woman's death in Dublin

An investigation is underway after a man died in a light aircraft crash in County Mayo.

The plane came down in a field outside Ballina just after 6pm yesterday.

The pilot, a local man in his fifties, was the only occupant of the aircraft.

The scene, between Ballina and Bonniconlon, has been sealed off to allow examination by a team from the Air Accident Investigation Unit.

***

The HSE has contacted 196 women and their families affected by the Cervical Check scandal.

In an update to its figures last night, the health authority said it had contacted 196 women and their families affected by the controversy.

An audit of women who had been diagnosed with cervical cancer over the last 10 years has revealed a total of 210 who may have been misdiagnosed.

Of these, 196 have now been contacted.

Women who have had normal test results in the past are advised to continue participating in the cervical screening programme according to their normal schedule.

***

A post mortem will be carried out today on the body of a woman in her twenties found at a house in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to a house in Tara Court in Balbriggan at half past eight yesterday evening.

Investigators the results of the post mortem will determine the course of their investigation.

***

Gardaí are warning they will be out in force this Bank Holiday Weekend.

87 extra Gardai have been appointed to the Road Policing Units throughout the country.

Gardaí are asking people not to drive under the influence, to belt up and put the mobile phone away.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy is also urging drivers to slow down.

***

A fresh earthquake - with a magnitude of 6.9 - has hit Hawaii's Big Island, forcing 1,700 people from their homes.

A volcano there is erupting and lava flows have covered 48 square miles, some of it in residential areas.

The earthquake is the largest to strike the area for 43 years.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.