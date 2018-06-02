Morning top 5: Man dies in Cork assault; Visa issue fixed; and DSPCA cruelty case

A man has died after being assaulted in Cork on Friday night.

It is understood the incident happened at a pub in Mitchelstown at around 11.00pm.

Emergency services attended the scene.

****

Visa says a technical issue which saw an outage of services has been resolved.

It says the issue was the result of a hardware failure within one of its European systems.

The firm says it was not associated with any unauthorised access or cyberattack.

****

Minister Michael Ring has extended his sympathy to the family and friends of the teenage boys who died in a drowning in Co Clare.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development says it highlights the need for education about the hazards of water and he is urging water users to be vigilant this weekend.

Jack Kenneally and Shay Moloney got into difficulty while swimming in a quarry lake near Ennis on Thursday afternoon.

****

A puppy is at the centre of an animal cruelty case in west Dublin.

Two men were seen acting suspiciously at the side of a green area in a housing estate in Clondalkin at around half 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Local people heard the puppy making a terrible noise after its tail was being cut with a very sharp blade.

****

Parts of Meath continue to be affected by water outages and reduced pressure following repairs to a damaged waterpipe.

Irish Water say some customers will continue to be affected for a time as the network continues to recharge.

Alternative water supplies will remain in place in Ratoath and Ashbourne until the water supply is restored to all customers.