Morning top 5: Language teachers to protest outside Dáil; Major Brexit debate to begin; World's top female footballer asked if she can "twerk"

A group of teachers who occupied an English school in Dublin overnight have vowed to take their protest to the Dáil.

The Grafton College in Dublin closed suddenly on Friday leaving staff without a job and owed one month's pay.

A group of 25 teachers occupied the building overnight calling on the college to honour its commitments to staff and students.

They will hold a protest outside the Dáil on Wednesday calling for new laws against precarious work practices in the industry.

***

British MPs will today vote decide whether the UK Government is in “contempt of Parliament” over its failure to publish the full legal guidance it received on Brexit.

An abridged version of the advice, published yesterday, found that the Irish border backstop will apply "unless and until it is superseded" by a new agreement.

It comes as UK politicians begin a five-day debate ahead of the crunch vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement next week.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted her agreement "delivers for the British people" – but it remains unclear whether she will be able to drum up enough support in the Commons.

***

GSOC is investigating after Garda firearm was discharged during an incident in Longford Town yesterday.

A man was injured and a dog killed after Gardaí were called to the town at around 5pm yesterday.

The man, who is from the locality, has been treated in hospital for minor injuries.

***

Charities say the latest rough sleeper count shows the Government is failing to tackle the homeless crisis.

Figures released last night showed 156 people sleeping on the streets of the capital.

The figure is down on last year's record high - but up 42% on the count last spring.

The Peter McVerry Trust said more needs to be done to combat the issue – while Inner City Helping Homeless said the Government is “clearly failing.”

***

A host at the Ballon d'Or football awards ceremony has apologised for asking the newly crowned world’s best female footballer to “twerk” onstage.

Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg won the prestigious title at the event in Paris last night – only to be asked if she knew how to twerk by French DJ and host Martin Solveig.

He has apologised after some furious criticism on social media.

Meanwhile the men's award went to Real Madrid's Luka Modric – the first time in ten years it hasn’t gone to either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.