Morning top 5: Island voters to have their say today; Brexit red tape could see 10% drop in trade with UK; Fresh appeal in Justine Valdez case

The first votes in the abortion referendum will be cast today as people on islands off the west coast get their say.

After a long campaign radio silence will descend at 2pm today as a broadcast moratorium comes into effect.

Last minute efforts by both sides will be made across the country ahead of the polls opening tomorrow morning.

Canvassers are hitting train stations, bus and Luas stops in a final pitch to the electorate.

The Government has said almost 120,000 people have been added to the supplementary register in advance of the vote - with more than 3 million people eligible to have their say.

***

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for help in the Jastine Valdez murder case.

They are seeking the public's assistance in finding her blue shoulder bag and her iPad mini.

The 24 year old student was abducted in Enniskerry on Saturday and her body was found in Rathmichael on Monday.

Gardaí are also looking for dash cam footage from drivers who were in south county Dublin at the weekend and who may have seen suspect Mark Hennessy's black Nissan Qashqai.

***

The introduction of extra paperwork after Brexit could lead to an almost 10% fall in trade between Ireland and the UK.

A Central Bank study says delays due to documentation and customs procedures would have a 'negative and significant' impact.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn is making his first visit to Northern Ireland as leader of the British Labour Party today.

He is due to deliver a speech in Belfast insisting his party will not support any Brexit deal that sees a return to a hard border in Ireland.

***

President Trump has been banned from blocking Twitter users from his account.

He has regularly used the social media network to attack critics, but then blocked those who disagree with his views.

A New York judge has ruled the practice violated their right to free speech.

Model Chrissy Teigen, novelist Stephen King and comedian Rosie O'Donnell have all been blocked from directly responding to his tweets.

***

The Justice Minister has said advancements in DNA profiling will help to prevent serious crime.

A third of DNA samples from crime scenes that were uploaded to the national database last year were matched to a person.

That is up from 18% in 2016, according to Forensic Science Ireland's annual report.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the database is playing a significant role in catching criminals.