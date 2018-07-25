Morning top 5: Irish people caught up in Greek fires; 'unsafe' mental health services; and Ryanair strikes

Fears are rising for an Irish couple caught up in Greek wildfires which have killed at least 76 people.

Newlyweds Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp and Zoe Holohan married last week before flying out to Greece on their honeymoon.

Ms Holohan is now in hospital with burns while her husband is missing - he was last seen at the resort of Mati outside Athens on Monday.

****

Ireland's mental health services have been described as "unsafe" and "substandard".

A damning new report from the Mental Health Commission says major change is needed.

Chairman of the Mental Health Commission said there is "a glaring and inconsistent pattern" of standards in service provision.

****

Ryanair has been forced to cancel 600 flights across Europe today and tomorrow due to strike action by cabin crew in Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

The stoppage will affect tens of thousands of holidaymakers.

Back home, the union representing striking Ryanair pilots based in Dublin will meet this morning.

****

The British-Irish intergovernmental conference will meet for the first time in over a decade today.

Representatives from the Irish and UK governments will attend talks in London to discuss issues such as restoring a power-sharing executive in the North.

Sinn Féin say the meeting must be used as a chance to help get an assembly at Stormont back up and running.

****

People living in urban areas are more likely to be homeless, belong to a jobless household and be a lone parent.

That is the main finding from new research by the ESRI think tank into barriers to social inclusion.

Out of five barriers it looked at, only having a disability was more common in rural areas.