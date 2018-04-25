Morning top 5: Irish man in critical condition after assault before Liverpool game; call for action to reduce backlog of asylum applications

A 53-year-old Irish man attacked before last night's Liverpool match is in a critical condition in hospital.

He was assaulted outside a pub near Anfield shortly after 7.30pm.

Two Italian men have been arrested for attempted murder.

***

The Ulster Bank glitch that left some customers unable to view their transactions has been fixed, with the bank saying all transactions have now been applied.

The bank says human error was behind the problem, after a payment file did not process.

Emergency cash was made available, with the bank stressing no customer would be left out of pocket.

***

Asylum seekers are waiting an average of 19 months for an interview, and up to two years for a decision on their status.

The UN Refugee Agency is calling for immediate action to reduce the backlog of applications here.

***

Danny Healy Rae has pleaded with Minister Shane Ross to 'leave the people of rural Ireland alone'.

The Kerry TD was speaking during a debate in the Dail over drink-driving legislation last night.

Deputy Healy Rae said the bill would hurt rural Ireland in a needless, desperate way.

***

Poverty, homelessness and mental health issues are some of the things Irish young people are most concerned about.

A UN Youth Delegate report asked more than 600 young people about the main issues affecting them.

It's in a bid to bring their voices to the attention of politicians, policy makers and international organisations.