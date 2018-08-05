Morning top 5: Ireland to face Netherlands in Hockey World Cup final; Venezuelan leader survives 'drone assassination attempt'

Ireland’s women's hockey team take part on the Netherlands in the final of the World Cup this afternoon.

They qualified after beating Spain in a tense shootout in yesterday's semi-final.

President Michael D Higgins led congratulations to the team yesterday, praising their "incredible achievements" in the tournament.

***

The Venezuelan government has claimed a drone explosion near the country's president was an "assassination" attempt against him.

Nicolas Maduro was making a live televised speech at a military event in Caracas when a number of drones were detonated.

He blamed the "ultra-right wing" in Venezuela for the attack, claiming they were assisted by Colombia.

Colombia's foreign ministry said it "emphatically rejects the accusations".

***

A teenager has died following a crash in Co Mayo this morning.

It happened at The Quay, Clare Island, Westport at around 1am when the car he was driving hit a ditch.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

***

DNA has linked a previously unidentified body in Wales with an Irishman who's been missing almost 33 years.

63-year-old Brendan Dowley, a father of four, was last seen boarding a bus in Kilkenny in October 1985 to catch a ferry to Britain.

A month later a body was found washed up on the Welsh coast - but the remains were unidentified until DNA samples were made available for comparison earlier this year.

Gardaí have confirmed they are liaising with their colleagues in Wales and Interpol in relation to the body's discovery.

***

There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot worth €8.3 million.

The winning ticket was sold in the South.

The numbers drawn were 3, 4, 5, 19, 26, 43 and the bonus number was 24.