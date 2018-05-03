Morning top 5: HSE chief grilled over cervical scandal; Government to announce billion Euro flood scheme; Man due in court over Sligo murder

The head of the HSE has refused to take full responsibility for the cervical smear scandal.

Tony O'Brien was grilled in the Dáil on his part in the controversy yesterday before admitting he was partly to blame for what happened.

It has been revealed that 10 more women are taking legal action over the scandal.

But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil it was more a mess than a conspiracy by people within the HSE.

***

A 32-year-old man is due in court this morning in connection with the murder of a woman in Sligo.

Natalia Karaczyn’s body was discovered on Tuesday, just two days after she was reported missing.

The mother-of-three had been missing from her home at Crozon Park since early on Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old man was last night charged in connection with her murder and is due in court this morning.

***

The Taoiseach will announce a new billion Euro flood risk management plan in Athlone today.

Researchers looked at 300 areas across the country potentially in danger of flooding before choosing where to invest.

Over the next 10 years one billion will be spent on 118 schemes nationwide.

***

The British Government's flagship Brexit legislation has been defeated in the House of Lords for a tenth time.

They supported an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill which will give MPs the power to stop any Brexit deal that might restore a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister’s team appear to be no closer to deciding what customs arrangements they want after Brexit.

Yesterday, pro-Brexit MPs warned Theresa May that accepting a ‘customs partnership’ with the EU could lead to Government collapse.

***

Driverless cars will save lives on Irish roads according to the Road Safety Authority.

The body is holding a conference on autonomous vehicles today to look at what needs to be done to maximise the opportunities offered by the new technology.

While the technology is still at the testing stage in many countries, experts believe the cars will be in use everywhere within the coming years.

RSA chief executive Moya Murdock said the technology will eventually save lives.