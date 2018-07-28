Morning top 5: Government under pressure over Cervical smear promises; GAA to decide on Miller tribute; Man charged over Down death

The Taoiseach and Minister for Health are coming under increasing pressure to explain why women affected by the Cervical Check scandal are still ending up in court.

Last night, the family of Ruth Morrissey, who was given two wrongful readings of her cervical smear test before being diagnosed with cancer, slammed the State over its handling of her case.

They described attempts to reach an agreement through mediation as a “sham” and spoke of their “deep hurt” at what they said was a deliberate attempt by the State to misrepresent what happened.

Fianna Fáil has called on Leo Varadkar and Simon Harris to explain what happened to their promises that this wouldn't happen. Labour’s Alan Kelly said it is a disgrace.

***

The GAA is expected to make a decision today on the Liam Miller tribute football game.

The association has refused to host the game at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork – citing rules against playing non-GAA sports at their venues.

The body’s Management Committee and Central Council are meeting later this morning.

It is widely expected that the decision will be overturned.

***

Today marks 20 years since Deirdre Jacob disappeared.

The Kildare woman was last spotted in her hometown of Newbridge in 1998.

She had been visiting her grandmother in her shop and then went to the post office before being spotted close to her home.

She then vanished without a trace.

***

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a father-of-two in County Down.

Brian Phelan, who was in his early 30s, was stabbed at around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called in but Mr Phelan died at the scene.

The 27-year-old will appear at Newry Magistrates Court today.

***

The HSE is launching an online resource for the public on World Hepatitis Day today.

300 million people across the globe are living with viral Hepatitis and many are unaware they have it.

In Ireland, it's estimated around 20,000 to 30,000 people are living with Hepatitis C - but three out of five have not yet been diagnosed.

HSE spokesperson Michelle Taite said member of the public can find detailed information at hse.ie/hepc.