Morning top 5: Gatwick disruption continues; James Mattis resigns; and Lockerbie remembered

London's Gatwick Airport says it is working to "introduce a limited number of flights over the coming hours".

There were more sightings of a drone near the runway on Thursday night.

Ryanair says all of its flights scheduled to fly in and out of Gatwick Airport will instead operate to and from London Stansted.

The US Defence Secretary James Mattis has resigned, just a day after President Donald Trump controversially announced American troops will be leaving Syria.

He will leave the White House by February.

He told Mr Trump he should have someone in the job whose views are better aligned with his own.

An Irish-based pharmaceutical company has been issued with a €1.6bn tax bill by The Revenue Commissioners.

Perrigo is set to appeal the demand and ready to take legal action if necessary, according to the Irish Times.

The bill relates to a dispute over the amount of tax paid on the sale by Elan - later bought by Perrigo - of its stake in a major drug five years ago.

A memorial will be held in Scotland and the US later to mark 30 years since the UK's worst terror atrocity.

270 people were killed when a Pan Am flight on its way to New York exploded over Lockerbie in 1988.

Abdelbaset al-Megrahi - who is now dead - was sentenced to life in jail for mass murder.

Today is the shortest day of the year and one of the most popular days to view the Winter Solstice at Newgrange.

A group of people, chosen by a lottery system, will gather later in the hope the morning sunrise will illuminate the chamber.

The weather prospects though for the 5,000-year-old site are not good - with rain and cloud possible.