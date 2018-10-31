Morning top 5: Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe to retire; man stabbed on DART in Dublin

Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe is to retire from the force.

The Irish Examiner reports that Sergeant McCabe, who has served for more than 30 years, met the force's Assistant Commissioner over the weekend and applied for retirement.

The whistleblower's application was accepted and will take effect from midnight tonight.

***

A man is being treated in hospital after he was stabbed on a DART in Dublin last night.

The incident happened on a northbound service between Killester and Harmonstown.

Gardaí arrested one man at the scene shortly after 10pm.

***

Hundreds of protesters have marched in Pittsburgh, as Donald Trump visited to pay his respects after a mass-shooting at a synagogue.

Eleven people died and six were injured on Saturday.

Some survivors and their families had asked the US President to stay away, claiming his rhetoric has helped encourage violence.

***

Gardaí are appealing for a taxi driver to come forward, as they investigate the murder of Amanda Carroll in Cabra in Dublin.

His dark-coloured taxi picked up a man and woman in the Dorset Street area between 11.30pm and midnight on Saturday October 20th, and brought them to Quarry Road in Cabra.

The body of the mother-of-two was found at her apartment at Homestead Court the following day.

***

Tánaiste Simon Coveney is visiting London and Paris today for talks focusing on Brexit.

In London, he'll meet with his UK counterpart Jeremy Hunt.

In Paris, meanwhile, the Tánaiste will meet with the French ministers for Foreign Affairs and European Affairs.