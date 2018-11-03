Morning top 5: Gardaí continuing to investigate gruesome Foxrock death; Labour conference continues; Leicester player to travel for Thai funeral

Post mortem results are expected today after a man's body was discovered in South Dublin.

The mutilated remains were discovered at a house in Tudor Lawns at around 11:30pm on Thursday night.

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her 40s in connection with the investigation.

The man was in his 20s and it’s believed he was originally from Africa. It is understood he suffered a particularly violent death.

***

Fianna Fáil has called for control of the National Broadband Plan to be transferred to a semi-state firm like the one behind Irish Water.

According to the Irish Independent, the party wants a firm like Ervia to be put in charge of the multi-million Euro project.

The paper reports that the party views the tendering process as “hopelessly compromised” following controversy over contacts between the Government and the lead bidder for the contract.

It believes that a semi-state like the Ervia, the ESB or Bord na Móna may be best placed to bring the project forward.

***

The Labour Party conference is continuing in Dublin today.

Housing will be one of the big discussion points with the party saying Affordable Housing should be available to everyone.

Another motion will aim to bind the party to a set of clear red lines should the option to support or go into government come into play after the next election.

The Cervical Check controversy is also on the agenda - with campaigners Vicky Phelan, Lorraine Walshe and Stephen Teap set to be presented with a special award by Labour Women.

***

Leicester City Football Club players will travel to Thailand for the funeral of the club's owner later today.

The players will travel after playing their first game since the death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha – who was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash last week.

The chopper came down in a car park outside the club’s King Power Stadium after last week’s match against West Ham.

A minute's silence will be held before today’s game with Cardiff City to remember all five people.

***

A gunman has murdered two people and injured five others in an attack at a yoga studio in Florida’s capital city of Tallahassee.

The attacker turned the gun on himself afterwards.

The victims have been named as 61-year-old Dr Nancy Van Vessem and 21-year-old Maura Binkley.

The Mayor of Tallahassee, Andrew Gillum, has tweeted saying he deeply appreciates law enforcement's quick response to the shooting.