Morning top 5: Further protests expected in Gaza after dozens killed by Israeli troops; Minister criticises 'scaremongering' in referendum campaign

Israeli forces have killed at least 58 Palestinians and left thousands injured during mass protests against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, according to Palestinian officials.

The bloodshed on Monday marked the deadliest day in the region since the 2014 Gaza war, with Israeli soldiers firing at protesters who had to flee for cover.

A second day of demonstrations is expected today in the wake of Monday's violence.

***

Ireland's response to violence in the middle east isn't enough according to officials in Palestine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has expressed serious concern about the Israelis' actions.

Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti says Ireland's response is not enough, saying "Ireland should recognise Palestine as an independent state".

***

The Justice Minister has accused the No campaign of scaremongering in the abortion referendum.

Pro-life campaigners have claimed the proposed abortion legislation is even more liberal than the system in the UK - but Charlie Flanagan says he "rejects an element of scaremongering".

Minister Flanagan has also said the notion that politicians can't be trusted on the issue is a dangerous one.

***

Almost four in ten workers didn't take their full annual leave in 2017.

A survey carried out by IrishJobs.ie has also found a third of staff admit to working while on holidays.

The company says not taking your full allocation of days off can lead to an increased risk of chronic stress.

***

It is reported Meghan Markle's father won't be at the Royal Wedding

Thomas Markle is meant to be walking his daughter down the aisle as she ties the knot with Prince Harry on Saturday.

However, it appears that he has pulled out after allegedly staging pictures with paparazzi that showed him in an internet cafe looking at photos of the couple online.

Kensington Palace has issued an unprecedented statement saying that this is a "deeply personal moment" for Ms Markle, and asking for "respect to be extended [...] in this difficult situation".