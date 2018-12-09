Morning top 5: French PM calls for unity after latest protests; British committee claims Brexit deal doesn't provide enough clarity about future

A group of British MPs has delivered a critical verdict on Theresa May's Brexit deal.

They say her Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration don't offer enough clarity or certainty about the future.

The cross-party report, from the Committee on Exiting the European Union, is released just two days before the House of Commons votes on the deal.

***

France's Prime Minister Édouard Philippe has called for 'unity' to be restored after a fourth weekend of 'yellow vest' demonstrations.

More than 1,700 were arrested during yesterday's mass demonstrations, and there were some clashes between police and demonstrators.

However, amid a heavy security operation involving almost 90,000 police officers, the violence was limited compared to the previous week.

Mr Philippe vowed that Emmanuel Macron's government would continue their dialogue with peaceful protesters, who have taken to the street over issues such as a proposed fuel tax increase and living costs.

***

Donald Trump has confirmed his chief of staff John Kelly will leave his role at the end of the year.

The former military general had been widely expected to leave the post, amid reports he had stopped speaking with the US President.

President Trump is now seeking his third chief of staff in only two years, with an announcement expected in the coming days.

***

A post mortem will be carried out this morning on the body of a man found in Dunmanway, Co Cork.

The man in his 50s was discovered outside a house at 10:30am yesterday morning.

Gardaí say the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

***

There's been one winner of the Lotto jackpot worth over €6.5 million.

The winning ticket was bought online on lottery.ie.

The numbers drawn were 9, 15, 17, 24, 41, 43 and the bonus number was 37.