Morning top 5: Five dead in California wildfires; Heavy downpours cause flash flooding in the North; Fears for National Broadband Plan

Two young children are among the latest victims to die in wildfires raging through northern California.

The four and five-year-olds died alongside their great-grandmother in the city of Redding - taking the total number of dead to five.

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes as the fires enter their sixth day – with 17 people reported missing.

Around 3,500 fire fighters are struggling against a blaze that has burned through an area nearly three times the size of San Francisco.

Fianna Fáil says the viability of the National Broadband Plan is now under threat.

It's after reports last night that SSE has pulled out of the tendering process for the project.

The party's communications spokesperson Timmy Dooley believes it's now likely no contract will be signed this side of 2020 - after the ESB, Vodafone and Eir already withdrew from the plan.

He said the 540,000 homeowners and businesses across rural Ireland will be hit hard by the news.

Households and businesses affected by flash flooding in the North yesterday are being promised they will get the help they need.

Around a month’s worth of rain was recorded in just a few hours at Belfast International Airport.

Antrim and Ballyclare were among the areas worst affected.

The Northern Ireland Met Office issued a severe weather warning – which has been extended until 7pm.

A Palestinian teenager who was jailed for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers has been released from prison.

An Israel Prison Service spokesman said Ahed Tamimi and her mother are being transferred by the army to the Palestinian territories.

The 17-year-old - who many have seen as a symbol of resistance to Israel's military occupation - has served eight months behind bars.

Amnesty International Ireland Executive Director Colm O'Gorman says her imprisonment was an injustice.

The RAF Red Arrows will headline day two of the Bray Airshow in County Wicklow later.

It's the culmination of a spectacular weekend celebrating the aviation industry - with displays yesterday in both Bray and Foynes, County Limerick.

Bray Air Display Director Sé Pardy said the event has grown to become one of the biggest air displays in Europe.

He said he is sure the Red Arrows, one of the most famous aerobatic display teams in the world, will capture the imaginations of a whole new generation today.