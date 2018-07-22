Morning top 5: FG sees lead in new poll; UK's Brexit bill; and Berkeley balcony plaque

Fine Gael has opened a 13 point gap over Fianna Fail in the latest Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes poll.

The Government party support is up three points to 34%, with Sinn Féin is the second most popular party on 22% , down two points.

Fianna Fáil's support is one point further back on 21%, down three.

****

The UK's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has claimed Britain could refuse to pay Brussels the €43bn exit fee if it does not get a trade deal.

He told the Sunday Telegraph paying the so-called divorce bill would depend on the EU "fulfilling its side of the bargain".

He also indicated he was still trying to persuade cabinet members Theresa May's compromise agreement was "the best plan".

****

Six students who were killed in the Berkeley balcony collapse have been remembered in the US.

A memorial plaque was unveiled at a ceremony close to where they died.

Five of them were from Dublin and one was from the US.

****

The MacGill Summer School gets underway in Co Donegal later.

Earlier this year the event became embroiled in controversy over the number of women speakers invited to participate.

It was revealed 45 men were to speak or moderate at the event, and just 15 women.

****

Officials have confirmed a tourist duck boat capsized on a lake in Missouri, killing 17 people, during near hurricane force winds.

They have also recovered the vessel's black box data recorder.

Nine members of one family - including three children - died when the vessel capsized on Thursday.