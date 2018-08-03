Morning top 5: Emmerson Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe election; fourth day of strike action by Dublin-based Ryanair pilots

Opposition parties in Zimbabwe are vowing to challenge the country's presidential election in the courts.

Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling Zanu-PF won with just under 51% of the vote, ahead of rival Nelson Chamisa.

The opposition MDC party said it 'completely rejected' the results, describing them as 'fake'.

Earlier this week protesters clashed with security forces following the election, leaving six people dead.

***

Around 100 Dublin-based Ryanair pilots who are directly employed by the company are striking for a fourth time today

20 flights have been cancelled, affecting up to 3,500 passengers.

The union representing Irish pilots says they will also strike next Friday - along with colleagues in Belgium and Sweden.

***

Soaring temperatures across many parts of Europe could see a new record high for the continent.

The highest recorded temperature was 48 degrees in Athens in 1977.

The current heatwave has led to weather warnings in Spain and Portugal, where temperatures later today could rise to 47 degrees.

***

The expected closure of 161 post offices has been called an "attack on rural Ireland".

An Post say the branches are likely to shut after applications by postmasters to a voluntary retirement package.

The company will announce the full list of post offices that will close at the end of the month.

Fianna Fail's Marc MacSharry, however, wants the Government to step in to stop the closures.

***

Ireland have qualified for the semi-finals of the women's Hockey World Cup.

Graham Shaw's side have defeated India 3-1 on penalties after the quarter-final finished goalless in London.

They'll now take on Spain in the semi-final tomorrow.