Morning top 5: Eighth Amendment poll shows reduced lead for 'Yes'; Government defeated on digital age of consent proposals

Two people affected by the Cervical Check scandal are calling for senior health officials to step down while an inquiry takes place.

Vicky Phelan - who has terminal cancer - and widower Stephen Teap were giving evidence before the Public accounts Committee yesterday.

The PAC will today hear from senior staff from the Department of Health, the HSE and the National Cancer Registry.

Stephen Teap, whose late wife Irene was one of the women where a cervical screening test produced a false negative result, said senior officials must be made accountable.

***

44% of people say they will vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment, according to a new poll.

That's a drop of three points since April, but 12% more than the 32% who say they'll vote No.

The undecideds are at 17% - a drop of three points - while 5% say they won't vote.

When undecideds and non-voters are excluded, the poll suggests the 'Yes' vote leads by 58% to 42%.

The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll was carried out among 1,200 people on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

***

The Disclosures Tribunal is due to hear from former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan today.

The inquiry's looking into allegations that Mr Callinan and others in senior management ordered a smear campaign against the whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

The tribunal previously heard evidence from Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness who said the then Commissioner told him that Maurice McCabe had sexually abused his family - a claim Mr Callinan denies.

The former Justice Minister Alan Shatter is also due on the witness stand today.

***

The Government has been defeated over its proposal for the age of digital consent to remain at 13.

TDs instead voted in favour of a Fianna Fáil and Labour amendment to set the age at 16, which was passed by 56 votes to 51.

Children's right groups had previously called plans to raise the age of consent "very concerning".

***

US President Donald Trump has officially disclosed reimbursing his personal lawyer, who paid a porn star 'hush money' over her claims of an affair with Mr Trump.

The US Office of Government Ethics found that Mr Trump ought to have revealed the payment in his previous financial disclosure.

It shows he paid Michael Cohen more than $100,000 for expenses incurred in 2016.

Mr Trump has previously denied knowing of any payments to Stormy Daniels, and denies the affair.