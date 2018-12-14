Morning top 5: EU leaders insist there'll be no renegotiation of Brexit deal; Strasbourg attack suspect shot dead by police

Theresa May has failed to secure any further meaningful concessions on the backstop deal.

After late night talks in Brussels European leaders said there would be no renegotiation of the withdrawal agreement.

However, there may be a clarifying text, and more emphasis has been put on the fact that the backstop has always meant to be temporary.

***

The abortion bill has cleared its final hurdle in the Seanad.

The report and final stages have passed, and the legislation will now go to President Michael D Higgins to be signed into law.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described it as an historic moment for Irish women, while Health Minister Simon Harris saying he looks forward to a new reality for women's healthcare.

***

The man suspected of opening fire near a Christmas market in Strasbourg is now dead, after being cornered and shot by police.

A gunman killed three people and injured 13 when he opened fire on Tuesday.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner confirmed the chief suspect - 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt - was killed by officers in Strasbourg last night.

Chekatt had 27 convictions in France, Germany and Switzerland, and is believed to have been radicalised while in jail.

***

Micheál Martin has dismissed criticism from some of his own TDs for signing up to an extension of the confidence and supply agreement.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael this week agreed to extend the deal that keeps the government in place until early 2020.

TD John McGuinness has described it as the "cowardice and surrender agreement".

Party leader Micheál Martin said Deputy McGuinness was never on board with the arrangement from when it started in 2016.

***

Today marks 100 years since the first election in which women in Ireland got to vote.

The 1918 election saw women over the age of 30 extended the right for the first time.

Events have been taking place throughout year to mark the occasion, with a number also planned for later today.

In Dublin, a procession of female TDs and Senators will walk between Leinster House and the National Gallery in Dublin to highlight how few women are still represented in politics.