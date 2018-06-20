Morning top 5: Drumm sentencing; US out of UN council; and Canada's cannabis

David Drumm's sentence hearing is due to get underway later this morning.

The former CEO of Anglo Irish Bank was convicted earlier this month of conspiring to defraud and false accounting.

His trial heard he authorised multi-million euro "circular transactions" to make Anglo’s books look €7.2bn healthier than they actually were.

****

The US ambassador to the United Nations says the country's withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council.

Nikki Haley says the council is "not worthy of its name" - while also claiming a chronic bias against Israel.

It comes as the US faces international criticism for separating children from their families at the Mexican border.

****

Over 3,000 complaints were made last year about public service providers.

That is according to the latest Ombudsman report released today.

The highest amount of complaints were made against Government departments, local authorities and those in the health and social care sectors.

****

The Sinn Féin leadership will meet with the British Prime Minister Theresa May later.

Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill will meet with Brexit on the agenda.

The restoration of power sharing in the North and legacy issues will also be on the agenda.

****

Canada has become only the second country to have a legal nationwide cannabis market.

The Cannabis Act sailed through the Senate there by a vote of 52 to 29 on Tuesday.

It allows for the drug to become available for recreational use as soon as the Cabinet decides on a final date.