Morning top 5: Dozens hospitalised as Dublin Ryanair flight makes emergency landing; Gerry Adams' home attacked; further protests against Trump UK visit expected

33 passengers have been hospitalised after a Ryanair flight from Dublin to Croatia was forced to make an emergency landing in Frankfurt overnight.

A spokesperson for the Frankfurt Federal police told German news website Spiegel Online that passengers complained of headache and earache and suffered from nausea.

The plane dropped around 8,000 metres in less than five minutes.

Ryanair said the crew “deployed oxygen masks and initiated a controlled descent” due to an “in-flight depressurisation.”

***

Sinn Féin has said the homes of former party president Gerry Adams and senior party member Bobby Storey were attacked last night.

The party said two explosive devices were thrown at the homes.

Mr Adams’ grandchildren are believed to have been in the driveway minutes before the attack. Mr Adams said no-one was hurt in the attacks.

The party has condemned the attacks in west Belfast as “reprehensible and cowardly.”

***

Further demonstrations are due to be held across the UK later today, as US President Donald continues his visit to the area.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth hosted President Trump and his wife Melania at Windsor Castle yesterday, and today, he'll spent time at his golf course in Scotland.

He's staying at his luxury Turnberry golf resort, where he's expected to play a round this morning.

Yesterday, he denied criticising UK Prime Minister Theresa May over her Brexit tactics in an interview with the Sun.

He labelled the exclusive article yesterday “fake news.”

***

Gardaí and the Defence Forces are reminding the public to keep drones away from fire-fighting operations.

A special appeal was issued yesterday when the Air Corps was forced to stop assisting fire-fighting teams on Wicklow's Bray Head because drones got in the way.

Residents are being allowed to return to their homes in the area this morning after being evacuated yesterday.

Firefighters from the Wicklow Fire Services remained at the scene overnight to keep an eye on the blaze, which is continuing to burn.

***

The Sinn Féin Ard Comhairle is meeting in Dublin today to decide whether it will field a candidate to stand against Michael D. Higgins for the presidency.

The party’s leader Mary Lou McDonald has previously given a strong indication that the party will contest the election.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Labour have all decided to support President Higgins’ bid for a second term.

A number of independents have put their names forward; however the president is currently the only person to have officially entered the race.