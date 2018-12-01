Morning top 5: Death of George HW Bush; Major protest over homeless crisis; New public transport fares kick in

George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st US President, has died aged 94.

He served as commander-in-chief from 1989 to 1993 – and will be remembered as the President who presided over the 1990-1991 Gulf War.

The longest living president in US history, he served in WWII and steered the US through the end of the Cold War.

In later years he also watched his son George W Bush take the White House.

Campaigners are urging people to take to the streets of Dublin this afternoon to voice their anger over the ongoing housing and homelessness crisis.

The National Homelessness and Housing Coalition demonstration will get underway at 2pm at the Garden of Remembrance.

Organisers say the Government has failed to improve the situation – and have accused Fine Gael of being obsessed with the private sector.

The latest Government figures show there were 9,724 people in emergency accommodation last month – however the actual figure may be much higher as many more have ‘re-categorised’ out of the official count this year.

The funeral takes place this morning of Stephen Marron - the Monaghan man killed in a crash in Castleblayney.

A man's been charged with dangerous driving causing death in relation to the crash that claimed his life and injured a garda officer on Tuesday night.

Tributes have been paid to the father-of-two for his involvement in his local parish, and with hurling and drama clubs in the community.

The Funeral mass is to take place in Saint Mary's Church, Castleblayney at 11am this morning.

A teenager is due in court this morning charged with the murder of a father-of-nine in Derry last weekend.

Edward Meenan’s body was found in an alleyway in the Creggan Street area of the city on Sunday morning.

A 19 year old is to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court tomorrow morning, according to the PSNI.

Two other men have already been charged with the 52-year-old’s murder.

Commuters will have to pay new public transport fares from today.

The changes will see fares rising for many journeys – although those using Leap card’s will be able to avail of cheaper fares.

The NTA says the changes are aimed at encouraging passengers to use Leap cards – while simplifying the system to support the move towards BusConnects.

The changes will see the NTA pulling in an extra €1m per year.