Morning top 5: D-Day for Brexit deal; Fine Gael tops opinion poll; and football violence in Argentina

It is a crucial day for the Brexit deal, as EU leaders prepare to sign off on the withdrawal agreement for the UK.

Leo Varadkar and other EU heads of state have gathered in Brussels to ratify the deal.

The leaders will back the deal and sign off on it - paving the way for votes in the European Parliament and the British House of Commons.

****

The British Prime Minister Theresa May has issued a plea, for British people to get behind her EU withdrawal agreement.

She has insisted it will work for the whole country.

In a letter to the UK nation, Mrs May says her plans will "honour the result of the referendum".

****

It is looking good for both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the latest opinion poll.

The Red C survey for the Sunday Business Post shows Fine Gael is still the most popular party in the country on 34% - up one.

Fianna Fáil's up two to 27%, but Sinn Féin is down 2% to 13 points - Labour are up one to 6%, with the Independent Alliance also up one to 5%

****

The biggest football match in South America was postponed on Saturday, after a bus carrying one of the teams was attacked by rival fans.

Boca Juniors players were injured by shards of glass as the vehicle's windows were shattered.

Team members also fell ill from tear gas which was fired by police to disperse the violence in Argentina.

****

A total of 173 sea turtles have died off Cape Cod in Massachusetts this week because of the extreme cold.

Reports say 227 cold-stunned turtles were recovered from the Gulf of Maine since Wednesday, but only 54 lived.

Most sea turtles migrate between areas where they can find food and areas where they can give birth, and typically to warmer waters.