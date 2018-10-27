Morning top 5: Counting in Presidential election and blasphemy law set to be removed

Michael D Higgins looks on course to be re-elected as President of Ireland.

Exit polls following yesterday's election suggest the incumbent will be elected on the first count today.

Ballot boxes around the country will be opened at 9.00am.

****

Irish Times and RTÉ exit polls have suggest that the 'Yes' vote for removing the Blasphemy law from the constitution might be between 69% and 71%.

People were voting on whether or not to approve the proposal to amend the Constitution contained in the Thirty-seventh Amendment to the Constitution Bill.

Michael Nugent from Atheist Ireland says if that is accurate, it will be a great result for freedom of religion, belief, and speech.

****

Drivers are being urged to slow down as the evenings get shorter.

Gardaí have issued the warning and are also driving home the message it is totally unacceptable to drink or take drugs and drive.



It is after new laws came in that will ensure that all drink drivers will be put off the roads for three months.

****

This weekend could be one of the last times people turn their clocks back an hour for winter time.

The clocks change at 1.00am on Sunday morning.

But an EU survey has found 84% of Europeans want to stop changing between winter and summer time.

****

The roof of Pearse Station in Dublin is to be replaced, with major works kicking off this bank holiday weekend.

Iarnrod Éireann says the roof structure, which dates from the 1880s, is in poor condition.

While track works mean DARTs are suspended between Connolly and Dun Laoghaire, and between Bray and Greystones Saturday and Sunday.