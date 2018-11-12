Morning top 5: Cost of rent 30% higher than Celtic Tiger Peak; NI parties to voice backstop support in Brussels; California death toll rises to 31

The cost of rent around the country is now 30% higher than it was at its Celtic Tiger Peak.

A new report from Daft.ie shows that the average monthly rent in the third quarter of this year is now over €1,300.

That's an 11% increase this year alone - and is over 300 higher than the previous peak in 2008.

It marks the tenth quarter in a row in which an all-time high for rents has been set.

Representatives from four Northern Ireland parties are to travel to Westminster in London today as Brexit talks reach a critical phase.

Party leaders from Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the Alliance Party and Green Party - which all supported Remain in the EU referendum, will attend a series of engagements.

They will warn that the backstop preventing any return to a hard border In Ireland is crucial, as Brexit talks reach a critical phase.

Meanwhile - the majority of small and medium sized Irish companies believe Brexit will have a negative impact on their business.

The death toll from wildfires raging across the state of California has risen to 31.

US authorities said it makes it the deadliest wildfire in the history of the State.

An additional 228 people remain unaccounted for.

Butte County Sheriff Cory Honea said human remains recovered on Sunday included five bodies found at homes and one in a vehicle in the northern town of Paradise.

Michael D Higgins has been inaugurated for a second term as the President of Ireland.

In a ceremony last night at Dublin Castle he again took up the seal of office to serve for another seven years.

In a wide ranging speech the President spoke about climate change, domestic violence and the importance of examining Ireland's violent past.

Noting that Ireland is facing a number of centenary anniversaries in the coming years, he warned that old wounds must not be re-opened.

A kitesurfer who went missing off the Kerry coast yesterday afternoon has been located.

The alarm was raised at around 5pm when the surfer reportedly got into difficulty off the coast of Ballybunion.

The Coast Guard was tasked with finding him and following a major land and sea search operation, he was found at Kilkee late last night.

The surfer was taken to hospital for treatment.