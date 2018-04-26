Morning top 5: Committee recommends improvements to mental health services; Macron believes Trump will leave Iran deal

An Oireachtas committee has made more than 30 recommendations to improve mental health services.

They include seeking more funding and more access to services for travelers and transgender people.

The committee also wants mental health training to be carried out among all disciplines in the health service.

***

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he does not expect Donald Trump to remain in the Iran nuclear deal.

Speaking during his state visit to the US, President Macron said the US president's statements do "not lead me to believe that he will do everything to stay" in the deal.

However, he stressed he had no 'inside information' into what President Trump is thinking.

***

The leaders of North and South Korea are to meet at the border between the two countries tomorrow for an historic summit.

The meeting between Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in will focus on denuclearisation and peace in the area.

They will also discuss the reunification of families split by the two countries' separation.

***

Psychological abuse in a relationship is a step closer to being a criminal offence.

A bill to beef up Ireland's domestic abuse laws has been passed in the Dáil.

Improving access to the courts for victims and criminalising controlling behaviour are some of the main measures.

***

Facebook's recent privacy scandal does not seem to have dented its finances.

The social network says net income rose 63% in the first three months of the year - to over €3 billion.

Monthly active users rose 13% to 2.2 billion, despite the "#DeleteFacebook" campaign over how it handles people's data.