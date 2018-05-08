Morning top 5: Cervical Check Scoping Inquiry; Trump and Iran deal; and Eighth Amendment deadline

A Scoping Inquiry into what happened at Cervical Check will be set up today.

Health Minister Simon Harris is bringing terms of reference for the investigation to Cabinet for approval.

It will investigate the non disclosure to patients of the Cervical Check smear test audits, management of the scheme, and will try to establish who knew what in the HSE and the Department of Health.

Donald Trump says he will announce later whether the US is pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

The agreement loosens sanctions on Tehran in exchange for it cancelling its nuclear weapons programme.

After signing the deal in 2015, Iran was obliged to limit its nuclear energy programme.

175 new jobs are on the way at two Irish companies.

Framing manufacturer, Entekra in Monaghan, needs 100 highly skilled workers before the end of the year.

It is hiring engineers, marketers and finance experts.

While Athlone-based Heat Merchants Group is looking for 75 people as it opens nine new branches and four new showrooms.

Today is the final day for people to register to vote in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

You can only vote in the referendum if you are an Irish citizen living in the Republic of Ireland or have been out of the country for less than 18 months.

Anyone not currently registered needs to fill in the RFA2 form, have it signed and witnessed at a garda station and then return it by post or by hand to a local city or county council.

Those unsure whether they are registered or not are being advised to Check the Register.

Two men are due in court in Dublin charged in connection with a €500,000 raid on a pill factory in Co Kildare.

A third man has been released without charge, and a file is being sent to the DPP.

The drugs factory was discovered in a house in Celbridge on Sunday, in what gardaí describe as a major blow against organised crime.