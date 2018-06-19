Morning top 5: Call for no major tax cuts; HIQA report on Tusla; and Prince Harry in Ireland

The Government is being warned not to bring in any major income tax cuts in the next budget.

A report from the ESRI think-tank says the economy is showing signs of overheating and we need to be careful not to stoke it.

It is also urging Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to watch credit growth.

****

The health watchdog is due to publish a report into Tusla's handling of child sex abuse allegations.

It was ordered by the Children's Minister Katherine Zappone last year after false claims were copied and pasted into a file relating to garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

HIQA has carried out a statutory investigation of the agency's procedures and systems.

****

National outrage is continuing to grow in the US as pictures show the aftermath of Donald Trump's border-protection policies.

The US president is due to discuss immigration with Republican Congress members today.

Images of children being separated from their parents have been condemned by both Democrats and Republicans alike.

****

The Government will today apologise to gay people who were convicted because of their sexuality before the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland 25 years ago.

An all-party motion will acknowledge the hurt and harm the law prior to 1993 caused to gay people, their family and friends.

The apology comes ahead of a Government reception in Dublin Castle next weekend, to mark the 25th anniversary of decriminalisation.

****

Britain's Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle will visit Ireland in July.

The couple will stay in Dublin for two days on July 10th and 11th.

It will be Harry's first visit to Ireland while the Duchess of Sussex has been here before in 2014.