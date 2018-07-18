Morning top 5: Cabinet discusses Brexit contingency plans; Donegal deaths; and Trump corrects himself

The Cabinet is meeting in Co Kerry on Wednesday morning to discuss Brexit contingency plans.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said preparations need to be stepped up for a no-deal Brexit, though he thinks it remains unlikely.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney will outline some of the plans for various scenarios at this morning's meeting in Derrynane House.

****

Post mortems are set to take place after two people died when their boat capsized off Malin Head in Co Donegal.

A 16-year-old boy and a man in his 60s lost their lives after getting into difficulty on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, believed to be from Donegal, was pronounced dead at the scene - while the boy, thought to be from Derry, later passed away.

****

A two-year-old boy has been killed after being hit by a car in Bray, Co Wicklow.

It happened yesterday afternoon at Silverbridge at 4.30pm.

He was taken to Crumlin Children's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

****

US President Donald Trump has backtracked on comments he made following his meeting with the Russian president.

He has come under intense pressure after appearing to suggest he believed Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence services.

He said on Monday: "I don't see any reason why it would be" Russia, referring to election meddling - he now claims: "The sentence should have been: "I don't see any reason why I wouldn't, or why it wouldn't be Russia" .

****

The 12 boys and their football coach rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand are due to be discharged from hospital today.

They were all found and brought out alive from the cave system in a complex rescue operation last week after being trapped for nine days.

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, were taken to hospital to recover and were due to be released tomorrow.