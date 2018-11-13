Morning top 5: Brexit talks "in the endgame"; California death toll rises to 44; Study backs criminalisation of purchase of sex

Theresa May says negotiations over the UK's departure from the EU are "now in the endgame."

The British Prime Minister told a banquet in London last night that the Brexit process has been "immensely difficult."

It is unclear if Mrs May will present a draft deal to her Cabinet when UK ministers meet this morning.

In her speech, she said negotiators would work hard through the night to make progress – with the Irish border still the main sticking point.

***

At least 44 people have been killed as devastating wildfires continue to burn out of control in California.

More than 200 people are missing and it's feared the number of deaths could rise much higher.

Winds are increasing again - hampering efforts by emergency crews who are struggling to contain the spread.

Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said more fires could erupt at any time due as the State continues to experience “significant fire weather.”

***

A two year EU study has found the best way to tackle human trafficking is to criminalise the purchase of sex - but not the seller.

The Immigrant Council of Ireland joined groups in six EU countries to examine different legal approaches to the problem.

Dr Edward Keegan of the Immigrant Council of Ireland said the seller is often in a vulnerable situation, while the buyer is the one with choice and power.

He called for new laws on prostitution to be implemented effectively alongside exit programmes and service provision for vulnerable women.

***

It has emerged just 11 of Ireland's 31 local authorities are ready to collect the vacant sites levy.

The tax on vacant building land was first legislated for back in 2015 but was deferred until January next year.

Its aim is to discourage property developers from hoarding zoned land.

The Green Party's spokesman on local government Malcolm Noonan said Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy must step in to ensure all authorities can collect the tax next year.

***

A post-mortem is due to take place today on the body of a man found dead at a house on Dublin's Navan Road.

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding his death and are awaiting forensic results to determine the course of their inquiry.

The body was discovered at around 9:30am yesterday morning at a house on Hampton Square.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the area from 7am to 7:40am yesterday - or anyone who has any information that might assist their investigation.