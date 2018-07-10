Morning top 5: Brexit fallout continues; Thai cave rescue resumes; Ryanair to contact passengers as strike looms

Theresa May will chair a meeting of her new look cabinet this morning, after losing two of her top ministers yesterday.

Jeremy Hunt – who has replaced Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary – has said his job will be to stand 'four square' behind the Prime Minister.

Yesterday's reshuffle sees Matt Hancock become the new Health Secretary, while Dominic Raab takes over from David Davis who quit as Brexit secretary.

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney is expected to brief the Cabinet today on the state of the Brexit negotiations.

***

Efforts are resuming today to rescue the last four boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand.

Another four were rescued yesterday, bringing the number brought to safety to eight.

Expert divers will have to decide if all five can be brought out today, or if another day will be needed to complete the mission.

Officials have said all eight of the rescued boys are in good health, despite their two weeks underground.

***

Ryanair will today start contacting passengers who are set to be affected by Thursday's strike.

Planes look like they'll be grounded despite both sides in the row agreeing to enter talks tomorrow.

The 24-hour work stoppage will have an impact on 7% of Ryanair's overall schedule.

The dispute centres on issues such as union recognition, base transfers and seniority.

***

The cabinet is expected to sign off on the legislation to allow abortions this morning.

However the bill will not be introduced into the Oireachtas until after the summer recess due to a number of legal challenges to the referendum result.

The legislation is thought to include safe zones around areas where abortions are carried out to ban protests near them.

Minister Simon Harris is also expected to stress that cost shouldn't be a barrier to accessing a termination.

***

US President Donald Trump has nominated federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court.

The 53-year-old is known as a conservative and has been a long-time fixture of the Republican legal establishment.

He now faces a fierce fight for confirmation in the Senate – where Republicans hold a slim majority.

If confirmed, Mr Kavanaugh will replace long-serving conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement last month.