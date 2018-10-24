Morning top 5: Bord na Móna to announce job losses; EU debates new plastic laws; Last full presidential debate takes place

Bord na Móna is expected to confirm plans this morning that will see the loss of 150 jobs by next Easter.

The plan is also likely to see up to 850 redundancies in the company’s peat harvesting business over the next decade.

It is part of the company’s move towards decarbonisation and its plan to exit all peat for energy purposes by 2030.

The expected announcement has led to concerns that those who lose their jobs in the coming years will struggle to find replacement work in the area in the future.

***

EU politicians are today voting on measures to reduce plastics polluting our seas and oceans later.

Lost fishing gear and single use plastic products account for 70% of the litter in our oceans.

Plastic plates, straws and cutlery are among the items to be outlawed.

Meanwhile, the Dáil has also been debating a Green Party aiming to ban single use plastics.

***

With just days to go until the Presidential election, the last full debate of the campaign took place last night.

No killer blows were landed in what was a testy debate at times.

Michael D Higgins defended his use of the government jet, noting that he used it to fly to Belfast to give a speech as part of a packed schedule of events.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ni Riada admitted she takes home 47,000 euro a year after tax - and not the average industrial wage she claimed to take.

***

Donald Trump says the killing of Jamal Khashoggi was a "total fiasco," and "the worst cover up in history."

The US President says he expects a full report on the Saudi journalist's death soon.

And he said his Turkish counterpart had been "pretty rough" on Saudi Arabia, after President Erdogan described it as premeditated murder.

President Trump has strongly criticised the Saudi operation which led to the killing.

***

It's reported up to 40 schools may now be at risk of closure because of structural issues.

According to The Irish Independent, the Department of Education is widening its investigation from the initial 30 schools constructed by Western Building Systems.

Two more Dublin schools - Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke's National School in Mulhuddart – were forced to shut over safety concerns yesterday.

The construction firm has offered to meet with the Department of Education – and has insisted that its projects have always passed compliance inspections in the past.