Morning top 5: Black box retrieved after Indonesia plane crash; decision on 13 WBS schools expected today

One of the black boxes from the Lion Air flight that crashed off Indonesia has been found.

Divers equipped with "pinger" locators have been searching for the piece of equipment, which could hold the key to finding out why the plane went down.

All the 189 people on board the plane have been presumed dead, and 49 body bags containing human remains have so far been sent for identification.

***

A man is due to be sentenced today for the false imprisonment and repeated rape of a Spanish student who travelled to Dublin to improve her English.

Eoin Berkeley, previously of Hamptonwood Way in Finglas, also threatened to kill her after luring her to a tent in July 2017.

The court heard he was on bail for another matter at the time.

***

11 out of 42 schools built by Western Building Systems have so far been given the all clear following structural inspections.

14 other schools will need external safety measures before they can re-open next week, while four school buildings in Dublin will remain partially closed.

Decisions on a further 13 schools are expected later today after a full analysis of structural reports.

Western Building Systems said no details of the assessments have been shared with it, adding: "While it remains unclear as to why and how we have reached this point, we are not walking away."

***

As thousands of migrants approach the southern US border by foot - Donald Trump says he'll send as many as 15,000 military troops to stop them.

The 'caravan' is still more than a thousand kilometres from the border, but the Trump administration has been working to make it a major issue in the lead-up to next week's mid-term elections in the US.

On Monday, officials said they would send more than 5,000 troops - but Trump now claims "up to 10,000-15,000" military personnel could be deployed.

***

Ryanair's new baggage policy comes into effect today.

It means passengers will no longer be able to take hand luggage onto the plane free of charge.

Only one small bag such as a handbag or a laptop bag can be carried onboard the plane by non-priority customers.

The usual 10 kilo hand luggage bag will now cost you €8 to check in.