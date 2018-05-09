Morning top 5: Baptism barrier bill approved; Trump dumps nuclear deal; and Ireland's Eurovision victory

The Government has approved a bill to end the baptism barrier in schools.

It would mean schools cannot discriminate because of religion when there is a waiting list.

Education Minister Richard Bruton claims it is unfair a child of no religion is passed over in favour of a child whose been baptised.

****

There has been a broadly negative response to Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

The 2015 agreement eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for it curbing its nuclear ambitions.

The US president claims the deal is 'rotten' and he is going to re-introduce the highest level of sanctions.

****

The HSE boss Tony O'Brien is due to appear again before the Health Committee at Leinster House later, as calls continue for his resignation.

He is scheduled to appear alongside Health Minister Simon Harris to give a quarterly update on the state of our health services.

But the hearing is being over-shadowed by the Cervical Check scandal.

****

A group of TDs and Senators will inspect the north Dublin sites that will be affected by the construction of the MetroLink today.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called for those behind Dublin's first underground rail line to find a different site, following fears the six-year works will impact the health and access of locals.

Plans for the MetroLink show it joining Swords with Sandyford via the city centre.

****

Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy is celebrating after getting through to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 25 year-old Dublin singer belted out his song 'Together' to a big response from the crowd in Lisbon last night.

Ninteen songs were performed and only 10 countries reached the final.